Rick Steves Greece: Athens & the Peloponnese

by

Walk in the steps of Socrates, test the acoustics of the amphitheater of Epidavros, and set sail for Santorini: with Rick Steves, Greece is yours to explore! Inside Rick Steves Greece: Athens & The Peloponnese you’ll find:
  • Comprehensive coverage for spending two weeks or more exploring Greece
  • Rick’s strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
  • Top sights and hidden gems, from the Parthenon and the Agora to the small towns and beaches of the Peloponnesian Peninsula
  • How to connect with culture: Go back in time at the National Archaeological Museum, sample olives and feta in the Mediterranean sunshine, or sip ouzo at a local taverna
  • Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick’s candid, humorous insight
  • The best places to eat, sleep, and relax
  • Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and incredible museums
  • Detailed maps for exploring on the go
  • Useful resources including a packing list, a Greek phrase book, a historical overview, and recommended reading
  • Over 500 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
  • Complete, up-to-date information on Athens, Nafplio, Epidavros, Mycenae, Olympia, Patra, Kardamyli, the Mani Peninsula, Sparta, Mystras, Delphi, Hydra, Mykonos, Delos, Santorini, and more
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Greece: Athens & the Peloponnese.

Spending a week or less in the city? Check out Rick Steves Pocket Athens!
Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Greece

On Sale: June 23rd 2020

Price: $23.99 / $31.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 600

ISBN-13: 9781641712309

Rick Steves