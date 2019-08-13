From the craggy beauty of the Scottish Highlands to cosmopolitan London, Great Britain is yours to discover with Rick Steves! Inside Rick Steves Great Britain you’ll find:

Comprehensive coverage for spending two weeks or more exploring England, Wales, and Scotland

Rick's strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites

Top sights and hidden gems, from Stonehenge and Shakespeare's Globe Theatre to whisky distilleries and corner pubs

How to connect with culture: Try haggis or a Scotch pie, catch a show in SoHo, or chat with locals in a cozy Welsh tavern

Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick's candid, humorous insight

The best places to eat, sleep, and relax with a pint

Self-guided walking tours of charming villages, historic sites, and museums

Detailed maps throughout, plus a handy fold-out map for exploring on the go

Useful resources including a packing list, a historical overview, and recommended reading

Over 1,000 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down

include everything worth seeing without weighing you down Complete, up-to-date information on London, Windsor, Cambridge, Bath, Glastonbury, Wells, Avebury, Stonehenge, Salisbury, South Wales, the Cotswolds, Stratford-upon-Avon, Ironbridge Gorge, Liverpool, the Lake District, York, Durham and Northeast England, Conwy, Caernarfon, Snowdonia National Park, Blaenau Ffestiniog, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling, St. Andrews, Oban and the Inner Hebrides, Glencoe and Fort William, Inverness, Loch Ness, and more

Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Great Britain.