Rick Steves Germany 2021
From fairy-tale castles and alpine forests to quaint villages and modern cities: experience Germany with Rick Steves! Inside Rick Steves Germany 2021 you’ll find:
- Comprehensive coverage for planning a multi-week trip through Germany
- Rick’s strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
- Top sights and hidden gems, from the towering Zugspitze and jagged Alps to rustic villages and delicious strudel
- How to connect with local culture: Stroll through a Kristkindlemarkt around Christmas, chat with fans about the latest fussball match, or kick back in a biergarten
- Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick’s candid, humorous insight
- The best places to eat, sleep, and relax with a berlinerweisse in hand
- Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and incredible museums
- Vital trip-planning tools, like how to link destinations, build your itinerary, and get from place to place
- Detailed maps, including a fold-out map for exploring on the go
- Useful resources including a packing list, German phrase book, a historical overview, and recommended reading
- Over 1,000 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
- Annually updated information on Munich, Bavaria, Tirol, Salzburg, Berchtesgaden, Baden-Baden, the Black Forest, Rothenburg, Würzburg, Frankfurt, Rhine Valley, Mosel Valley, Trier, Cologne, Nürnburg, Lutherland, Leipzig, Dresden, Berlin, Hamburg, and more
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Germany 2021.
