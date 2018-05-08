Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Rick Steves Germany 2019

Rick Steves Germany 2019

by

From fairy-tale castles and alpine forests to quaint villages and modern cities: with Rick Steves on your side, Germany can be yours!

Inside Rick Steves Germany 2019 you’ll find:
  • Comprehensive coverage for planning a multi-week trip through Germany
  • Rick’s strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
  • Top sights and hidden gems, from the towering Zugspitze and jagged Alps to rustic villages and perfect strudel
  • How to connect with local culture: Wander a Kristkindlemarkt around Christmas, chat with fans about the latest fussball match, or strike up a conversation over a glass of Berliner weisse
  • Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick’s candid, humorous insight
  • The best places to eat, sleep, and relax
  • Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and incredible museums
  • Vital trip-planning tools, like how to link destinations, build your itinerary, and get from place to place
  • Detailed maps, including a fold-out map for exploring on the go
  • Useful resources including a packing list, German phrase book, a historical overview, and recommended reading
  • Over 1,000 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
  • Annually updated information on Munich, Bavaria, Tirol, Salzburg, Berchtesgaden, Baden-Baden, the Black Forest, Rothenburg, Würzburg, Frankfurt, Rhine Valley, Mosel Valley, Trier, Cologne, Nürnburg, Lutherland, Leipzig, Dresden, Berlin, Hamburg, and more
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Germany 2019.

Planning a one- to two-week trip? Check out Rick Steves Best of Germany.
Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Germany

On Sale: January 29th 2019

Price: $26.99 / $35.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 944

ISBN-13: 9781631218309

Rick Steves Logo
Rick Steves