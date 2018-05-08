Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Germany 2019
From fairy-tale castles and alpine forests to quaint villages and modern cities: with Rick Steves on your side, Germany can be yours!Read More
Inside Rick Steves Germany 2019 you’ll find:
Planning a one- to two-week trip? Check out Rick Steves Best of Germany.
Inside Rick Steves Germany 2019 you’ll find:
- Comprehensive coverage for planning a multi-week trip through Germany
- Rick’s strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
- Top sights and hidden gems, from the towering Zugspitze and jagged Alps to rustic villages and perfect strudel
- How to connect with local culture: Wander a Kristkindlemarkt around Christmas, chat with fans about the latest fussball match, or strike up a conversation over a glass of Berliner weisse
- Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick’s candid, humorous insight
- The best places to eat, sleep, and relax
- Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and incredible museums
- Vital trip-planning tools, like how to link destinations, build your itinerary, and get from place to place
- Detailed maps, including a fold-out map for exploring on the go
- Useful resources including a packing list, German phrase book, a historical overview, and recommended reading
- Over 1,000 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
- Annually updated information on Munich, Bavaria, Tirol, Salzburg, Berchtesgaden, Baden-Baden, the Black Forest, Rothenburg, Würzburg, Frankfurt, Rhine Valley, Mosel Valley, Trier, Cologne, Nürnburg, Lutherland, Leipzig, Dresden, Berlin, Hamburg, and more
Planning a one- to two-week trip? Check out Rick Steves Best of Germany.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use