Rick Steves France
Wander the lavender fields of Provence, climb the steps of the Eiffel Tower, and bite into a perfect croissant: France is yours to discover with Rick Steves! Inside Rick Steves France you’ll find:
- Comprehensive coverage for planning a multi-week trip to France
- Rick’s strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
- Top sights and hidden gems, from the Louvre and the Palace of Versailles to neighborhood cafés and delicate macarons
- How to connect with local culture: Stroll through open-air markets in Paris, bike through rustic villages, and taste wines in Burgundy and Bordeaux
- Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick’s candid, humorous insight
- The best places to eat, sleep, and relax with a glass of vin rouge
- Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and incredible museums
- Vital trip-planning tools, like how to link destinations, build your itinerary, and get from place to place
- Detailed maps, including a fold-out map for exploring on the go
- Useful resources including a packing list, French phrase book, historical overview, and recommended reading
- Over 1,000 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
- Coverage of Paris, Chartres, Normandy, Mont St-Michel, Brittany, The Loire, Dordogne, Languedoc-Roussillon, Provence, The French Riviera, Nice, Monaco, The French Alps, Burgundy, Lyon, Alsace, Reims, Verdun, and much more
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves France.
Planning a one- to two-week trip? Check out Rick Steves Best of France.
