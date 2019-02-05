Walk in the footsteps of the Medici, sip aperitivi, and discover the cultural heart of Italy: with Rick Steves, Tuscany is yours to discover. Inside Rick Steves Florence & Tuscany you’ll find:

Comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring Florence and Tuscany

from the Uffizi Gallery and the Duomo to a 600-year-old perfumery How to connect with local culture: Listen to a street musician’s serenade on the Ponte Vecchio, stroll through a morning market sampling freshly-made pasta, and sip full-bodied wines with Montalcino locals at a corner enoteca

include everything worth seeing without weighing you down Complete, up-to-date information on Florence, Siena, Pisa, Lucca, Volterra, San Gimignano, Montepulciano, Pienza, Montalcino, Cortona, and more

