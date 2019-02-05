Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Walk in the footsteps of the Medici, sip aperitivi, and discover the cultural heart of Italy: with Rick Steves, Tuscany is yours to discover. Inside Rick Steves Florence & Tuscany you’ll find:
  • Comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring Florence and Tuscany
  • Rick’s strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
  • Top sights and hidden gems, from the Uffizi Gallery and the Duomo to a 600-year-old perfumery
  • How to connect with local culture: Listen to a street musician’s serenade on the Ponte Vecchio, stroll through a morning market sampling freshly-made pasta, and sip full-bodied wines with Montalcino locals at a corner enoteca
  • Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick’s candid, humorous insight
  • The best places to eat, sleep, and relax with a glass of wine
  • Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and incredible museums
  • Detailed maps for exploring on the go, including driving tours through the heart of Tuscany and Brunello wine country
  • Useful resources including a packing list, an Italian phrase book, a historical overview, and recommended reading
  • Over 400 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
  • Complete, up-to-date information on Florence, Siena, Pisa, Lucca, Volterra, San Gimignano, Montepulciano, Pienza, Montalcino, Cortona, and more
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Florence & Tuscany.

Spending less than a week exploring Florence? Try Rick Steves Pocket Florence.
Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Italy

On Sale: December 3rd 2019

Price: $23.99 / $29.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 780

ISBN-13: 9781641711425

Rick Steves Travel Guide