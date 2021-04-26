Rick Steves Europe Through the Back Door
Rick Steves Europe Through the Back Door

The Travel Skills Handbook

by

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781641714099

USD: $26.99  /  CAD: $33.99

ON SALE: December 7th 2021

Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe

PAGE COUNT: 777

You can count on Rick Steves to tell you what you really need to know when traveling through Europe. With Rick Steves Europe Through the Back Door, you’ll learn how to:
  • Plan your itinerary and maximize your time
  • Pack light and right
  • Find good-value hotels and restaurants
  • Travel smoothly by train, bus, car, and plane
  • Avoid crowds and tourist scams
  • Hurdle the language barrier
  • Understand cultural differences and connect with locals
  • Save money while enjoying the trip of a lifetime
After 40+ years of exploring Europe, Rick considers this travel skills handbook his life’s work, and with his expert introductions to the top destinations in Europe, choosing your next trip will be easy and stress-free. Using the travel skills in this book, you’ll experience the culture like a local, spend less money, and have more fun.

