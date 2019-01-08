Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Europe Through the Back Door
The Travel Skills Handbook
You can count on Rick Steves to tell you what you really need to know when traveling through Europe. With Rick Steves Europe Through the Back Door, you’ll learn how to:Read More
- Plan your itinerary and maximize your time
- Pack light and right
- Find good-value hotels and restaurants
- Travel smoothly by train, bus, car, and plane
- Avoid crowds and tourist scams
- Hurdle the language barrier
- Understand cultural differences and connect with locals
- Save money while enjoying the trip of a lifetime
