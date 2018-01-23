Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves England
Hike the wild moors of Dartmoor, explore the scenic bays of Cornwall, and dive into history at Hadrian’s Wall: with Rick Steves on your side, England can be yours!Read More
Inside Rick Steves England you’ll find:
Spending just a few days in the city? Try Rick Steves Pocket London.
- Comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring England
- Rick’s strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
- Top sights and hidden gems, from the ancient and mysterious Stonehenge to cozy corner pubs
- How to connect with local culture: Catch the premier of a new musical, chat with fans about the latest football match, or take high tea in a classic hotel
- Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick’s candid, humorous insight
- The best places to eat, sleep, and relax over a pint
- Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and incredible museums
- Detailed neighborhood maps for exploring on the go
- Useful resources including a packing list, a phrase book of British slang, a historical overview, and recommended reading
- Over 900 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
- Complete, up-to-date information on London, Windsor and Cambridge, Canterbury, Dover, Brighton, Portsmouth, Dartmoor, Cornwall, Penzance, St. Ives, Penwith Peninsula, Bath, Glastonbury, Wells, Avebury, Stonehenge, Salisbury, Oxford, the Cotswolds, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwick, Coventry, Ironbridge Gorge, Liverpool, Blackpool, the Lake District, Yorkshire, Durham, and more
