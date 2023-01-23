Free shipping on orders $35+
Rick Steves Eastern Europe
Now more than ever, you can count on Rick Steves to tell you what you really need to know when traveling through Eastern Europe. From romantic cities steeped in history to the stunning slopes of the Alps, get to know this exciting slice of Europe: with Rick Steves on your side, Eastern Europe can be yours! Inside Rick Steves Eastern Europe you'll find:
- Fully updated comprehensive coverage on the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Slovenia, Austria, and Slovakia, plus side trips to Croatia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Bulgaria, and Romania
- Rick's strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
- Top sights and hidden gems, from the cobbles of bustling Bratislava, to country roads winding through the Julian Alps, to the striking chapels and cathedrals of Prague's Castle Quarter
- How to connect with culture: Bask in the energy of Kraków's Main Square Market, sample local wines from Hungarian vintners, or soak in the steamy thermal baths in Budapest
- Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick's candid, humorous insight
- The best places to eat, sleep, and relax
- Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and historic museums
- Detailed neighborhood maps for exploring on the go
- Useful resources including a packing list, phrase books, historical overviews, and recommended reading
- Over 1,000 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
