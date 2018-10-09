Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Eastern Europe
From romantic cities steeped in history to the stunning slopes of the Alps, get to know this exciting slice of Europe: with Rick Steves on your side, Eastern Europe can be yours! Inside Rick Steves Eastern Europe you’ll find:Read More
- Comprehensive coverage for spending two weeks or more exploring Eastern Europe
- Rick’s strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
- Top sights and hidden gems, from the cobbles of bustling Bratislava, to country roads winding through the Julian Alps, to the striking chapels and cathedrals of Prague’s Castle Quarter
- How to connect with culture: Bask in the energy of Kraków’s Main Square Market, sample local wines from Hungarian vintners, or soak in the steamy thermal baths in Budapest
- Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick’s candid, humorous insight
- The best places the eat, sleep, and relax
- Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and historic museums
- Detailed neighborhood maps for exploring on the go
- Useful resources including a packing list, phrase books, historical overviews, and recommended reading
- Over 1,000 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
- Complete, up-to-date information on the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Slovenia, Austria, and Slovakia, plus side trips to Croatia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Bulgaria, and Romania
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Eastern Europe.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use