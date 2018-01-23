Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Best of Spain
Planning a longer trip? Rick Steves Spain 2018 is the classic, in-depth guide to exploring the country, updated annually.
Time for a quick getaway? Colorful Rick Steves Pocket Barcelona is perfect when you have a week or less.
- Expert advice from Rick Steves on what’s worth your time and money
- Two-day itineraries covering Barcelona, Madrid, Toledo, Granada, Andalucía’s White Hill Towns, and Sevilla
- Over 60 full-color maps and vibrant photos
- Rick’s tips for beating the crowds, skipping lines, and avoiding tourist traps
- The best of local culture, flavors, and haunts, including walks through the most interesting neighborhoods and museums
- Trip planning strategies like how to link destinations and design your itinerary, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around
- Suggestions for side trips to Montserrat and Figueres, Basque Country, Santiago de Compostela, El Escorial, Segovia, Salamanca, Córdoba, and Spain’s South Coast
