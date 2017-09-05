Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Rick Steves Best of Spain

Rick Steves Best of Spain

by

Hit Spain’s can’t-miss art, sights, and bites in two weeks or less with Rick Steves Best of Spain!
  • Expert advice from Rick Steves on what’s worth your time and money
  • Two-day itineraries covering Barcelona, Madrid, Toledo, Granada, Andalucía’s White Hill Towns, and Sevilla
  • Over 60 full-color maps and vibrant photos
  • Rick’s tips for beating the crowds, skipping lines, and avoiding tourist traps
  • The best of local culture, flavors, and haunts, including walks through the most interesting neighborhoods and museums
  • Trip planning strategies like how to link destinations and design your itinerary, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around
  • Suggestions for side trips to Montserrat and Figueres, Basque Country, Santiago de Compostela, El Escorial, Segovia, Salamanca, Córdoba, and Spain’s South Coast
Experience Spain’s Old World romance and New World excitement for yourself with Rick Steves Best of Spain!

Planning a longer trip? Rick Steves Spain 2018 is the classic, in-depth guide to exploring the country, updated annually.

Time for a quick getaway? Colorful Rick Steves Pocket Barcelona is perfect when you have a week or less.


Read More

Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Spain & Portugal

On Sale: March 27th 2018

Price: $24.99 / $32.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 496

ISBN-13: 9781631218088

Rick Steves Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Rick Steves