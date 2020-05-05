Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Best of Scotland
Hit Scotland’s can’t-miss sights, bites, and history in two weeks or less with Rick Steves Best of Scotland!Read More
Planning a longer trip? Rick Steves Scotland is the classic, in-depth guide to spending more than two weeks exploring the country.
- Expert advice from Rick Steves on what’s worth your time and money
- Two-day itineraries covering Edinburgh, Glasgow, St. Andrews, the Highlands, and the Isle of Skye
- Rick’s tips for beating the crowds, skipping lines, and avoiding tourist traps
- The best of local culture, flavors, and haunts, including walks through the most interesting neighborhoods and museums
- Trip planning strategies like how to link destinations and design your itinerary, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around
- Over 80 full-color maps and vibrant photos
