Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Rick Steves Best of Scotland

Rick Steves Best of Scotland

by

Hit Scotland’s can’t-miss sights, bites, and history in two weeks or less with Rick Steves Best of Scotland!
  • Expert advice from Rick Steves on what’s worth your time and money
  • Two-day itineraries covering Edinburgh, Glasgow, St. Andrews, the Highlands, and the Isle of Skye
  • Rick’s tips for beating the crowds, skipping lines, and avoiding tourist traps
  • The best of local culture, flavors, and haunts, including walks through the most interesting neighborhoods and museums
  • Trip planning strategies like how to link destinations and design your itinerary, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around
  • Over 80 full-color maps and vibrant photos
Experience the magic of Scotland for yourself with Rick Steves Best of Scotland!

Planning a longer trip? Rick Steves Scotland is the classic, in-depth guide to spending more than two weeks exploring the country.
Read More

Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Great Britain

On Sale: October 23rd 2018

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 400

ISBN-13: 9781641711623

Rick Steves Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews