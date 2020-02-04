Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Best of Italy
Hit Italy’s can’t-miss art, sights, and bites in two weeks or less with Rick Steves Best of Italy!Read More
Rick Steves Best of Italy covers Venice, Milan, Varenna, Lake Como, Verona, Padua, Riomaggiore, Manarola, Corniglia, Vernazza, Monterosso al Mare, Florence, Pisa, Siena, Montepulciano, Montalcino, Assisi, Orvieto, Civita di Bagnoregio, Rome, Naples, Sorrento, Pompeii, Capri, and the Amalfi Coast
Planning a longer trip? Rick Steves Italy is the classic, in-depth guide to exploring the country, updated annually.
- Expert advice from Rick Steves on what’s worth your time and money
- Two-day itineraries covering Venice, the Cinque Terre, Florence, the Hill Towns of Central Italy, Rome, Naples, Sorrento, and the Amalfi Coast
- Over 80 full-color maps and vibrant photos
- Rick’s tips for beating the crowds, skipping lines, and avoiding tourist traps
- The best of local culture, flavors, and haunts, including walks through the most interesting neighborhoods and museums
- Trip planning strategies like how to link destinations and design your itinerary, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around
- Suggestions for day trips to Milan, Lake Como, Pisa, Verona, and Padua
