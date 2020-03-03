Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Best of Ireland
Hit Ireland’s can’t-miss sights, bites, and history in two weeks or less with Rick Steves Best of Ireland!Read More
Planning a longer trip? Rick Steves Ireland is the classic, in-depth guide to exploring the country, updated annually.
- Expert advice from Rick Steves on what’s worth your time and money
- Two-day itineraries covering Dublin, Kilkenny, Kinsale, Kenmare and the Ring of Kerry, Dingle Town and Peninsula, County Clare, Galway, Aran Islands, Belfast, Portrush, and the Antrim Coast
- Over 50 full-color maps and vibrant photos
- Rick’s tips for beating the crowds, skipping lines, and avoiding tourist traps
- The best of local culture, flavors, and haunts, including walks through the most interesting neighborhoods and museums
- Trip planning strategies like how to link destinations and design your itinerary, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around
- Suggestions for side trips to Valley of the Boyne, Wicklow Mountains, Rock of Cashel, Cobh, Blarney Castle, Connemara and Mayo, Bangor, and Derry
