Rick Steves Best of Ireland

by

Hit Ireland’s can’t-miss sights, bites, and history in two weeks or less with Rick Steves Best of Ireland!
  • Expert advice from Rick Steves on what’s worth your time and money
  • Two-day itineraries covering Dublin, Kilkenny, Kinsale, Kenmare and the Ring of Kerry, Dingle Town and Peninsula, County Clare, Galway, Aran Islands, Belfast, Portrush and the Antrim Coast
  • Over 50 full-color maps and vibrant photos
  • Rick’s tips for beating the crowds, skipping lines, and avoiding tourist traps
  • The best of local culture, flavors, and haunts, including walks through the most interesting neighborhoods and museums
  • Trip planning strategies like how to link destinations and design your itinerary, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around
  • Suggestions for side trips to Valley of the Boyne, Wicklow Mountains, Rock of Cashel, Cobh, Blarney Castle, Connemara and Mayo, Bangor, and Derry
Experience Ireland’s legendary warmth and beauty for yourself with Rick Steves Best of Ireland!

Planning a longer trip? Rick Steves Ireland 2018 is the classic, in-depth guide to exploring the country, updated annually.

Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Ireland

On Sale: May 29th 2018

Price: $24.99 / $32.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 392

ISBN-13: 9781631218064

Rick Steves Logo
What's Inside

Rick Steves