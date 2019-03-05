Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Rick Steves Best of Germany

With Salzburg

by

Hit Germany’s can’t-miss art, sights, and bites in two weeks or less with Rick Steves Best of Germany! Inside you’ll find:
  • Strategic advice from Rick Steves on what’s worth your time and money
  • Short itineraries covering Munich, Bavaria, Rothenburg and the Romantic Road, the Rhine Valley, and Berlin, plus Salzburg, Austria
  • Rick’s tips for beating the crowds, skipping lines, and avoiding tourist traps
  • The best of local culture, flavors, and haunts, including insightful walks through museums and atmospheric neighborhoods
  • Trip-planning strategies like how to link destinations and design your itinerary, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around
  • Over 400 full-color pages with maps and vibrant photos
  • Suggestions for side trips to Dachau Memorial, Würzburg, Nürnburg, Burg Eltz, Cologne, Baden-Baden, Frankfurt, Dresden, and Hamburg
Experience Germany’s old-world romance and modern-day excitement for yourself with Rick Steves Best of Germany!

Planning a longer trip? Pick up Rick Steves Germany 2020, the classic, in-depth guide to exploring the country, updated annually.
Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Germany

On Sale: November 12th 2019

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 429

ISBN-13: 9781641711111

What's Inside

Rick Steves Travel Guide