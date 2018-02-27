Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Best of Germany
Hit Germany’s can’t-miss art, sights, and bites in two weeks or less with Rick Steves Best of Germany! Inside you’ll find:
- Strategic advice from Rick Steves on what’s worth your time and money
- Two-day itineraries covering Munich, Bavaria, Rothenburg and the Romantic Road, the Rhine Valley, and Berlin, plus Salzburg, Austria
- Rick’s tips for beating the crowds, skipping lines, and avoiding tourist traps
- The best of local culture, flavors, and haunts, including walks through museums and atmospheric neighborhoods
- Trip-planning strategies like how to link destinations and design your itinerary, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around
- Over 400 full-color pages with maps and vibrant photos
- Suggestions for side trips to Dachau Memorial, Würzburg, Nürnburg, Burg Eltz, Cologne, Baden-Baden, Frankfurt, Dresden, and Hamburg
Experience Germany’s old-world romance and modern-day excitement for yourself with Rick Steves Best of Germany!
Planning a longer trip? Pick up Rick Steves Germany, the classic, in-depth guide to exploring the country, updated annually. Looking for a quick getaway? Try Rick Steves Pocket Munich & Salzburg.
