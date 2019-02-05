Hit France’s can’t-miss art, sights, and bites in two weeks or less with Rick Steves Best of France! Inside you’ll find:

Strategic advice from Rick Steves on what’s worth your time and money

from Rick Steves on what’s worth your time and money Short itineraries covering the best of Paris, Normandy, the Loire, Dordogne, Provence, the French Riviera, and Burgundy, including Versailles, Nice, the D-Day beaches, Côtes du Rhône, Monaco, Avignon, and more

covering the best of Paris, Normandy, the Loire, Dordogne, Provence, the French Riviera, and Burgundy, including Versailles, Nice, the D-Day beaches, Côtes du Rhône, Monaco, Avignon, and more Rick’s tips for beating the crowds, skipping lines, and avoiding tourist traps

for beating the crowds, skipping lines, and avoiding tourist traps The best of local culture, flavors, and haunts, including insightful walks through museums, historic sights, and atmospheric neighborhoods

including through museums, historic sights, and atmospheric neighborhoods Trip planning strategies like how to link destinations and design your itinerary, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around

like how to link destinations and design your itinerary, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around Over 400 full-color pages with detailed maps and vibrant photos throughout

Suggestions for side trips and excursions

Experience France’s old-world romance and modern-day excitement for yourself with Rick Steves Best of France!





Planning a longer trip? Rick Steves France 2020 is the classic, in-depth guide to exploring the country, updated annually.