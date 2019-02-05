Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Rick Steves Best of France

Rick Steves Best of France

by

by

Hit France’s can’t-miss art, sights, and bites in two weeks or less with Rick Steves Best of France! Inside you’ll find:
  • Strategic advice from Rick Steves on what’s worth your time and money
  • Short itineraries covering the best of Paris, Normandy, the Loire, Dordogne, Provence, the French Riviera, and Burgundy, including Versailles, Nice, the D-Day beaches, Côtes du Rhône, Monaco, Avignon, and more
  • Rick’s tips for beating the crowds, skipping lines, and avoiding tourist traps
  • The best of local culture, flavors, and haunts, including insightful walks through museums, historic sights, and atmospheric neighborhoods
  • Trip planning strategies like how to link destinations and design your itinerary, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around
  • Over 400 full-color pages with detailed maps and vibrant photos throughout
  • Suggestions for side trips and excursions
Experience France’s old-world romance and modern-day excitement for yourself with Rick Steves Best of France!

Planning a longer trip? Rick Steves France 2020 is the classic, in-depth guide to exploring the country, updated annually.
Read More

Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / France

On Sale: October 15th 2019

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 465

ISBN-13: 9781641711104

Rick Steves Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Rick Steves Travel Guide