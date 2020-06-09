Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Best of Europe
Hit Europe’s can’t-miss art, sights, and bites with Rick Steves Best of Europe!Read More
Rick Steves Best of Europe covers London, Paris, Provence, the French Riviera, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, Venice, Florence, Cinque Terre, the Swiss Alps/Berner Oberland, Munich, Rothenberg and the Romantic Road, the Rhine Valley, Berlin, and Amsterdam
- Expert advice from Rick Steves on what’s worth your time and money
- Itineraries for one to four days in the top destinations in England, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Switzerland
- Rick’s tips for beating the crowds, skipping lines, and avoiding tourist traps
- The best of local culture, flavors, and haunts, including walks through the most interesting neighborhoods and museums
- Trip planning strategies like how to link destinations and design your itinerary, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around
- Over 100 full-color maps and vibrant photos
