Rick Steves Best of Europe

Hit Europe’s can’t-miss art, sights, and bites with Rick Steves Best of Europe!
  • Expert advice from Rick Steves on what’s worth your time and money
  • Itineraries for one to four days in the top destinations in England, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Switzerland
  • Rick’s tips for beating the crowds, skipping lines, and avoiding tourist traps
  • The best of local culture, flavors, and haunts, including walks through the most interesting neighborhoods and museums
  • Trip planning strategies like how to link destinations and design your itinerary, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around
  • Over 100 full-color maps and vibrant photos
Experience Europe’s Old World romance and New World excitement for yourself with Rick Steves Best of Europe!

Rick Steves Best of Europe covers London, Paris, Provence, the French Riviera, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, Venice, Florence, Cinque Terre, the Swiss Alps/Berner Oberland, Munich, Rothenberg and the Romantic Road, the Rhine Valley, Berlin, and Amsterdam
Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe

On Sale: November 27th 2018

Price: $29.99 / $38.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 1104

ISBN-13: 9781631218033

