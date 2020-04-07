Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Best of England
Hit England’s can’t-miss art, sights, and bites in two weeks or less with Rick Steves Best of England!Read More
Planning a longer trip? Rick Steves England is the classic, in-depth guide to exploring the country.
- Rick’s expert advice on what’s worth your time and money
- Short itineraries covering the best of London, Bath, the Cotswolds, Stratford-upon-Avon, Liverpool, the Lake District, and York, including Windsor Castle, Cambridge, Oxford, Stonehenge, and more
- Rick’s tips for beating the crowds, skipping lines, and avoiding tourist traps
- The best of local culture, flavors, and haunts, including step-by-step walking tours of world-class museums and atmospheric neighborhoods
- Trip planning strategies like how to link destinations and design your itinerary, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around
- Over 400 full-color pages with detailed maps and vibrant photos
- Suggestions for side trips and excursions
Planning a longer trip? Rick Steves England is the classic, in-depth guide to exploring the country.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use