Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Berlin
Marvel at the Brandenburg Gate, climb the Reichstag’s dome, and check out Checkpoint Charlie with Rick Steves Berlin! Inside you’ll find:Read More
Expanding your trip? Try Rick Steves Best of Germany.
- Comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring Berlin
- Rick’s strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
- Top sights and hidden gems, from the colorful East Side Gallery and the Memorial of the Berlin Wall to cozy corner biergartens
- How to connect with local culture: Raise a pint with the locals and sample schnitzel, stroll through hip Prenzlauer Berg, or cruise down the Spree River
- Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick’s candid, humorous insight
- The best places to eat, sleep, and relax
- Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and incredible museums
- Detailed neighborhood maps for exploring on the go
- Useful resources including a packing list, a German phrase book, a historical overview, and recommended reading
- Over 400 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
- Complete, up-to-date information on every neighborhood in Berlin, as well as day trips to Potsdam, Sachsenhausen Memorial and Museum, and Wittenberg
Expanding your trip? Try Rick Steves Best of Germany.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use