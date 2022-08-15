Orders over $45 ship FREE
Rick Steves Belgium: Bruges, Brussels, Antwerp & Ghent
Stroll through medieval squares with soaring bell towers and along quiet canals: experience Belgium with Rick Steves! Inside Rick Steves Belgium: Bruges, Brussels, Antwerp & Ghent you'll find:
- Comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring Belgium
- Rick's strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
- Top sights and hidden gems, from the European Parliament and Flanders Fields to wafel trucks and popular breweries
- How to connect with local culture: Lose yourself in the art of the Flemish masters, taste fish fresh from the North Sea at the Vismarkt, and sip Trappist ales with friendly locals
- Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick's candid, humorous insight
- The best places to eat, sleep, and relax while you indulge in a chocolate truffle (or two)
- Self-guided walking tours of lively town squares and inspiring museums
- Detailed mapsfor exploring on the go
- Useful resources including a packing list, Dutch and French phrase books, a historical overview, and recommended reading
- Over 300 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
- Complete, up-to-date information on Bruges, Brussels, Antwerp, Ghent, and more
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Belgium: Bruges, Brussels, Antwerp & Ghent.
