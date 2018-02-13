Stroll through medieval squares with soaring bell towers and along quiet canals: with Rick Steves on your side, Belgium can be yours! Inside Rick Steves Belgium: Bruges, Brussels, Antwerp & Ghent you’ll find:

Comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring Belgium

for spending exploring Belgium Rick’s strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites

on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites Top sights and hidden gems, from the European Parliament and Flanders Fields to wafel trucks and popular breweries

from the European Parliament and Flanders Fields to trucks and popular breweries How to connect with local culture: Lose yourself in the art of the Flemish masters, taste fish fresh from the North Sea at the Vismarkt , and sip Trappist ales with friendly locals

Lose yourself in the art of the Flemish masters, taste fish fresh from the North Sea at the , and sip Trappist ales with friendly locals Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick’s candid, humorous insight

with Rick’s candid, humorous insight The best places to eat, sleep, and relax while you indulge in a chocolate truffle (or two)

while you indulge in a chocolate truffle (or two) Self-guided walking tours of lively town squares and inspiring museums

of lively town squares and inspiring museums Detailed maps for exploring on the go

Useful resources including a packing list, Dutch and French phrase books, a historical overview, and recommended reading

including a packing list, Dutch and French phrase books, a historical overview, and recommended reading Over 300 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down

include everything worth seeing without weighing you down Complete, up-to-date information on Bruges, Brussels, Antwerp, Ghent, and more

Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Belgium: Bruges, Brussels, Antwerp & Ghent.