Rick Steves Belgium: Bruges, Brussels, Antwerp & Ghent

by

by

Stroll through medieval squares with soaring bell towers and along quiet canals: with Rick Steves on your side, Belgium can be yours! Inside Rick Steves Belgium: Bruges, Brussels, Antwerp & Ghent you’ll find:
  • Comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring Belgium
  • Rick’s strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
  • Top sights and hidden gems, from the European Parliament and Flanders Fields to wafel trucks and popular breweries
  • How to connect with local culture: Lose yourself in the art of the Flemish masters, taste fish fresh from the North Sea at the Vismarkt, and sip Trappist ales with friendly locals
  • Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick’s candid, humorous insight
  • The best places to eat, sleep, and relax while you indulge in a chocolate truffle (or two)
  • Self-guided walking tours of lively town squares and inspiring museums
  • Detailed maps for exploring on the go
  • Useful resources including a packing list, Dutch and French phrase books, a historical overview, and recommended reading
  • Over 300 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
  • Complete, up-to-date information on Bruges, Brussels, Antwerp, Ghent, and more
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Belgium: Bruges, Brussels, Antwerp & Ghent.
Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Benelux Countries (belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

On Sale: October 16th 2018

Price: $19.99 / $25.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 364

ISBN-13: 9781641710763

Rick Steves Logo
What's Inside

Reader Reviews

Rick Steves