Rick Steves Barcelona
Ramble down Las Ramblas, relax on Mediterranean beaches, and marvel at the sweeping curves of Gaudi’s architecture with Rick Steves! Inside Rick Steves Barcelona you’ll find:
- Comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring Barcelona
- Rick’s strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
- Top sights and hidden gems, from Gaudi’s mind-bending Sagrada Familia and the colorful Picasso museum to cozy bars with vermouth on tap
- How to connect with local culture: Join hands with locals in a traditional sardana dance, chat with fans about the latest fútbol match, or meander down winding streets in search of the best tapas
- Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick’s candid, humorous insight
- The best places to eat, sleep, and relax with a glass of cava
- Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods, museums, and churches
- Detailed neighborhood maps and a fold-out city map for exploring on the go
- Useful resources including a packing list, Spanish and Catalan phrase books, a historical overview, and recommended reading
- Over 300 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
- Complete, up-to-date information on Las Ramblas, Barri Gòtic, El Born, Eixample, Montjuïc, and more, as well as day trips to Montserrat, Figueres, Cadaqués, and Sitges
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Barcelona.
Spending just a few days in the city? Try Rick Steves Pocket Barcelona.
