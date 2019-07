Ramble down Las Ramblas, relax on Mediterranean beaches, and marvel at the sweeping curves of Gaudi’s architecture: with Rick Steves on your side, Barcelona can be yours! Inside Rick Steves Barcelona you’ll find:

Comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring Barcelona

on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites Top sights and hidden gems, from Gaudi’s mind-bending Sagrada Familia and the colorful Picasso museum to cozy bars with vermouth on tap

with Rick’s candid, humorous insight The best places to eat, sleep, and relax with a glass of cava

Detailed neighborhood maps and a fold-out city map for exploring on the go

include everything worth seeing without weighing you down Complete, up-to-date information on Las Ramblas, Barri Gòtic, El Born, Eixample, Montjuïc, and more, as well as day trips to Montserrat, Figueres, Cadaqués, and Sitges

Spending just a few days in the city? Try Rick Steves Pocket Barcelona.