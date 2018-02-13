Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Amsterdam & the Netherlands
Bike cobblestone streets, cruise on charming canals, and stop and smell the tulips: with Rick Steves on your side, the Netherlands can be yours!Read More
Inside Rick Steves Amsterdam & the Netherlands you’ll find:
Spending less than a week in Amsterdam? Try Rick Steves Pocket Amsterdam.
- Comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring Amsterdam and the Netherlands
- Rick’s strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
- Top sights and hidden gems, from the Van Gogh museum and Rembrandt’s home workshop, to cozy “brown” cafés
- How to connect with local culture: Explore Amsterdam by bicycle, sample distinctive Dutch cheeses, and chat with a friendly local over beer brewed from 1,000-year-old recipes
- Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick’s candid, humorous insight
- The best places to eat, sleep, and relax over a pint of beer
- Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and incredible museums
- Detailed maps for exploring on the go
- Useful resources including a packing list, a Dutch phrase book, a historical overview, and recommended reading
- Over 500 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
- Complete, up-to-date information on Amsterdam, Haarlem, Delft, Alkmaar and Zaanse Schans, Edam, Volendam, Marken, Hoorn, Enkhuizen, the Historic Triangle, Flevoland, Keukenhof, Aalsmeer, Leiden, The Hague, Rotterdam, Utrecht, Arnhem, and more
