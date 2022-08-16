Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Rick Steves’ Europe Page-A-Day Calendar 2023
365 Days to Rediscover Europe in 2023
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 30, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Unpacking the Real Europe.
When it comes to European travel, Rick Steves—travel guide, TV host, and bestselling author—is the trusted authority. And he knows it all: Visit a Norwegian stave church with wooden pagodas and dragonhead gargoyles. Enjoy the sunset views of the Alhambra Palace, the last stronghold of the Moorish kingdom in Spain. Plus Prague’s Astronomical Clock, Portugal’s scenic Douro Valley—birthplace of port wine—and Vienna’s Hofburg Palace, the first home of the Habsburgs. This calendar is a personal tour of the real Europe, with Rick Steves as your guide. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable. Full-color photographs throughout.
When it comes to European travel, Rick Steves—travel guide, TV host, and bestselling author—is the trusted authority. And he knows it all: Visit a Norwegian stave church with wooden pagodas and dragonhead gargoyles. Enjoy the sunset views of the Alhambra Palace, the last stronghold of the Moorish kingdom in Spain. Plus Prague’s Astronomical Clock, Portugal’s scenic Douro Valley—birthplace of port wine—and Vienna’s Hofburg Palace, the first home of the Habsburgs. This calendar is a personal tour of the real Europe, with Rick Steves as your guide. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable. Full-color photographs throughout.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use