Free shipping on orders $35+

Rick Steves’ Europe Page-A-Day Calendar 2023
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Rick Steves’ Europe Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

365 Days to Rediscover Europe in 2023

by Rick Steves

by Workman Calendars

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 30, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 30, 2022

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523515714

Genre

Travel / Travel / Europe / Western

Description

Unpacking the Real Europe.

When it comes to European travel, Rick Steves—travel guide, TV host, and bestselling author—is the trusted authority. And he knows it all: Visit a Norwegian stave church with wooden pagodas and dragonhead gargoyles. Enjoy the sunset views of the Alhambra Palace, the last stronghold of the Moorish kingdom in Spain. Plus Prague’s Astronomical Clock, Portugal’s scenic Douro Valley—birthplace of port wine—and Vienna’s Hofburg Palace, the first home of the Habsburgs. This calendar is a personal tour of the real Europe, with Rick Steves as your guide. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable. Full-color photographs throughout.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less