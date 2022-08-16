Rick Steves’ Europe Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

Unpacking the Real Europe.



When it comes to European travel, Rick Steves—travel guide, TV host, and bestselling author—is the trusted authority. And he knows it all: Visit a Norwegian stave church with wooden pagodas and dragonhead gargoyles. Enjoy the sunset views of the Alhambra Palace, the last stronghold of the Moorish kingdom in Spain. Plus Prague’s Astronomical Clock, Portugal’s scenic Douro Valley—birthplace of port wine—and Vienna’s Hofburg Palace, the first home of the Habsburgs. This calendar is a personal tour of the real Europe, with Rick Steves as your guide. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable. Full-color photographs throughout.