Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Europe's Top 100 Masterpieces
Art for the Traveler
From prehistory to postimpressionism, travel through time and discover Europe’s most iconic works with Rick Steves 100 Masterpieces of European Art & Architecture.
This essay collection features Rick’s unique take on Europe’s best-known works of art, from the Venus de Milo and the Mona Lisa to Picasso’s Guernica, providing historical context as well as a personal examination of the pieces. The book also covers Europe’s most striking architecture, with thought-provoking essays on the Parthenon, Sagrada Familia, Brunelleschi’s Dome, and more that are sure to inspire both history buffs and novice travelers alike.
With trusted insight from Rick’s 40+ years of travel and gorgeous, full-color photos throughout, Rick Steves 100 Masterpieces of European Art & Architecture celebrates nearly 20,000 years of unforgettable art.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use