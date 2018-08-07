In a crisis, all you can do is trust. You have to surrender, and surrender is at the heart of prayer.



When Rick Hamlin was rushed to the ER, he was immediately admitted to the ICU. No quick diagnosis was made, and for two weeks the doctors struggled to keep his body alive as Rick struggled to keep his faith alive. Pray for Me is the story of one man’s spiritual odyssey to learn how to pray in a new way as healing slowly came and a medical crisis became a spiritual opportunity — a chance for him to learn he was being called to something new, to be born anew. In the end the doctors were never able to diagnose the cause of his illness, but Rick is convinced that the healing came through prayer.