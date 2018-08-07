Pray for Me
Pray for Me

Finding Faith in a Crisis

by Rick Hamlin

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781478921622

USD: $13.99  /  CAD: $18.49

ON SALE: April 9th 2019

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Prayer / Christian Living / Prayer

PAGE COUNT: 224

In a crisis, all you can do is trust. You have to surrender, and surrender is at the heart of prayer.

When Rick Hamlin was rushed to the ER, he was immediately admitted to the ICU. No quick diagnosis was made, and for two weeks the doctors struggled to keep his body alive as Rick struggled to keep his faith alive. Pray for Me is the story of one man’s spiritual odyssey to learn how to pray in a new way as healing slowly came and a medical crisis became a spiritual opportunity — a chance for him to learn he was being called to something new, to be born anew. In the end the doctors were never able to diagnose the cause of his illness, but Rick is convinced that the healing came through prayer.

Praise

From the darkness of life, when the questions Why me? and Why now? go unanswered, Rick Hamlin leads us to hearing the gentle whispers of God in his deeply personal story of healing.—Debbie Macomber, #1 New York Times bestselling author
Pray for Me is an utterly relatable book full of honesty and hope.—Sue Monk Kidd, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Secret Life of Bees
