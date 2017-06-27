Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Customer-centered Growth
Five Proven Strategies For Building Competitive Advantage
In Customer-Centered Growth, Richard Whiteley and Diane Hessan reveal the compelling secrets of how today's successful companies are achieving explosive growth. Drawing on dozens of case studies of every kind of enterprise, Whiteley and Hessan define five proven strategies that you can use to grow—even under the most adverse business conditions.
