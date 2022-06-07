New Richard Swan Novel #2_NEW
by Richard Swan

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781668622087

ON SALE: February 14th 2023

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Dark Fantasy

From a major new debut author in epic fantasy comes the second book in a trilogy where action, intrigue, and magic collide. Sir Konrad Vonvalt, an Emperor’s Justice, who is a detective, judge, and executioner all in one. But these are dangerous times to be a Justice…. 

"Richard Swan's sophisticated take on the fantasy genre will leave readers hungry for more." – Sebastien de Castell on The Justice of Kings

“A fantastic debut.” – Peter McLean on The Justice of Kings 

Also by Richard Swan:

The Empire of the Wolf
The Justice of Kings

