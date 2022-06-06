New Richard Swan Novel #2_NEW
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

New Richard Swan Novel #2_NEW

by Richard Swan

Orbit Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316361880

USD: $14.99  /  CAD: $18.99

ON SALE: February 14th 2023

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Dark Fantasy

PAGE COUNT: 496

ebook
From a major new debut author in epic fantasy comes the second book in a trilogy where action, intrigue, and magic collide. Sir Konrad Vonvalt, an Emperor’s Justice, who is a detective, judge, and executioner all in one. But these are dangerous times to be a Justice…. 

"Richard Swan's sophisticated take on the fantasy genre will leave readers hungry for more." – Sebastien de Castell on The Justice of Kings

“A fantastic debut.” – Peter McLean on The Justice of Kings 

Also by Richard Swan:

The Empire of the Wolf
The Justice of Kings

What's Inside

Read More Read Less