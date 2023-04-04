Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>

The Feynman Lectures on Physics, (w/audio)
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Feynman Lectures on Physics, (w/audio)

The New Millennium Edition

by Richard P. Feynman

by Robert B. Leighton

by Matthew Sands

Regular Price $195

Regular Price $253.99 CAD

ebook
ebook ebook ebook ebook ebook Trade Paperback Trade Paperback Trade Paperback
ebook
ebook ebook ebook See All

Regular Price $195

Regular Price $253.99 CAD

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Dec 26, 2023

Page Count

400 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780465031559

Genre

Nonfiction / Science / Physics / General

Description

“The whole thing was basically an experiment,” Richard Feynman said late in his career, looking back on the origins of his lectures. The experiment turned out to be hugely successful, spawning a book that has remained a definitive introduction to physics for decades. Ranging from the most basic principles of Newtonian physics through such formidable theories as general relativity and quantum mechanics, Feynman’s lectures stand as a monument of clear exposition and deep insight. Now, we are reintroducing the printed books to the trade, fully corrected, for the first time ever, and in collaboration with Caltech. Timeless and collectible, the lectures are essential reading, not just for students of physics but for anyone seeking an introduction to the field from the inimitable Feynman.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less