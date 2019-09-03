Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Doctor Who: Thirteenth Doctor's Sonic Screwdriver Kit

With Light and Sound!

by

A deluxe mini replica of the Thirteenth Doctor’s sonic screwdriver, complete with light and sound! Kit includes:
  • 4-1/2″ replica of the Thirteenth Doctor’s Sonic Screwdriver, with light and sound features
  • 48-page book on the Thirteenth Doctor, featuring full-color photos throughout
  • Batteries included
Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Television / Genres / Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror

On Sale: April 7th 2020

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780762470327

Trade Paperback
What's Inside

RP Minis