Crashing Heat

Marriage. It’s a double-edged sword, or at least it is for Nikki Heat. Her husband, Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Jameson Rook, infuriates her in a way no one else in her entire life has ever done. He also takes her to heights of pleasure she has never experienced. But most of all, she loves the man with all her heart and she’d do anything to protect him. Which is just what she had done not so long ago. It had almost cost them everything.





Now, Rook is given the honor to be a visiting professor at his alma mater, and he can’t pass up the opportunity to mentor bourgeoning writers at his former award-winning college newspaper. Shortly after his arrival on campus, a female reporter for the paper is found dead?naked?in Rook’s bed.





Dealing with betrayal from any man is not Nikki’s style. She and Jameson have had plenty of conflicts during their complicated relationship, but none like this. Is her husband keeping secrets of his own, or can she really trust him? In order to find out, Nikki gives Jameson the benefit of the doubt and digs into Jameson’s theory of a secret society within a secret society. What she finds puts her investigative skills, and her marriage, to the test.