Cypher
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"An exciting twist on a hostile-alien-takeover drama... This exhilarating tale hurtles briskly to its heartfelt conclusion."—Washington Post on Annex
"Rich Larson has an amazing knack for capturing the lonesomeness of growing up, and how much random cruelty and steadfast companionship there is in childhood. Not to mention, just how alien and scary families can be."—Charlie Jane Anders on Annex
"A thrilling and imaginative entry into the alien invasion genre with two fierce and desperate young protagonists you won't be able to stop rooting for."—Fonda Lee, World Fantasy Award-winning author of Jade City on Annex
"An energetic, nonstop adventure."—Chicago Tribune on Annex
"Wunderkind Rich Larson's Annex gives us nonstop action set pieces as breathtakingly clever as they are relentless and a vivid, compelling cast. Sequels now, please!"—Mike Allen, author of Unseaming on Annex
"Rich Larson presents a uniquely compelling apocalypse--equal parts frightening and touching."—Alex White, author of A Big Ship at the Edge of the Universe on Annex
"Annex is a ferocious sci-fi fairy tale--a warm, thrilling adventure about what happens after the end of the world. Both epic and intimate in equal measure, this one's a joy and a blast, from beginning to end."—Cherie Priest, author of Boneshaker and I Am Princess X on Annex
"Annex's combination of a likable and diverse cast of characters with breakneck, engaging action-all against the background of an evocative and sinister world-make it an accomplished and impressive debut."—Booklist
"Larson's breakneck pace end up making [Annex] exhilarating, and well worth waiting for the next volume."—Locus
"Deftly plotted and packing a few interesting twists, Annex delivers."—Kirkus
"Insightful and piercing."—B&N Sci-Fi & Fantasy Blog on Annex