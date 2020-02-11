Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Stick Together!
Gabby Gomez is back from vacation and all is normal at school . . . except that Ms. Smoot is missing and Mr. Hansen, the substitute teacher, is acting a little bit nutty. As the day spins on, Mr. Hansen gets nuttier and nuttier . . . and furrier? When Mr. Hansen suddenly turns full-on hamster, Gum Girl needs everyone’s help-Ninja Rina, Natalie, and even Robo Chef-to help Mr. Hansen (and save the city)!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use