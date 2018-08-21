Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Popped Star
Gabby Gomez knows she needs to come clean with her family about her secret identity. But just as she works up the courage, trouble pops up again as Ninja-Rina twirls onto the scene! Has Gum Girl finally met her match? Is Ninja-Rina tutu much to handle?
Buckle up for more flavored-packed action as Gum Girl takes on someone a little more her size. It’s another exciting adventure with the ever-elastic, super-stretchy superhero, Gum Girl!
[A] shoo-in for reluctant readers Good, sticky fun.—Kirkus Reviews
