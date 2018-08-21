Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Popped Star

Popped Star

by

Illustrated by

Gabby Gomez knows she needs to come clean with her family about her secret identity. But just as she works up the courage, trouble pops up again as Ninja-Rina twirls onto the scene! Has Gum Girl finally met her match? Is Ninja-Rina tutu much to handle?

Buckle up for more flavored-packed action as Gum Girl takes on someone a little more her size. It’s another exciting adventure with the ever-elastic, super-stretchy superhero, Gum Girl!
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure

On Sale: April 16th 2019

Price: $6.99 / $7.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9781423161387

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

PRAISE FOR GUM LUCK

[A] shoo-in for reluctant readers Good, sticky fun.—Kirkus Reviews
Read More Read Less

A Gum Girl Novel