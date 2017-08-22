Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Gum Luck
With her new powers, Gabby Gomez is living a dual life. Keeping her Gum Girl heroics a secret from her parents is not easy. Maybe it’s time to come clean? But there’s a new villain in town, and the city needs her!
Get ready for more flavored-packed action as Gum Girl takes on a devious chef who is cooking up evil plans. It’s another exciting adventure with the ever-elastic, super-stretchy superhero Gum Girl!
"...a welcome[d] addition to the ranks of early-elementary superkids."—BCCB
"Perfectly paced and bursting with laughs..."—Kirkus