Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Gum Luck

Gum Luck

by

by

Illustrated by

With her new powers, Gabby Gomez is living a dual life. Keeping her Gum Girl heroics a secret from her parents is not easy. Maybe it’s time to come clean? But there’s a new villain in town, and the city needs her!

Get ready for more flavored-packed action as Gum Girl takes on a devious chef who is cooking up evil plans. It’s another exciting adventure with the ever-elastic, super-stretchy superhero Gum Girl!



Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure

On Sale: March 6th 2018

Price: $6.99 / $7.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9781423161370

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

PRAISE FOR CHEWS YOUR DESTINY

"...a welcome[d] addition to the ranks of early-elementary superkids."—BCCB
PRAISE FOR CHEWS YOUR DESTINY

"Perfectly paced and bursting with laughs..."—Kirkus
Read More Read Less

A Gum Girl Novel