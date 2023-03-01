Heirs Wall Calendar 2024

Description

Stunning portraits of Black children photographed through the lens of fantasy and folklore.



"For decades, Black characters have been missing from the fantasy world portrayed in mainstream media. Our mission for HEIRS 2024 is to showcase Black fantasy and promote positive representation of Black people in mainstream media, particularly in the realm of fantasy. We love giving kids the chance to live out their wildest dreams." —Kahran and Regis Bethencourt



From husband-and-wife photographers Kahran and Regis Bethencourt—the team behind Atlanta’s CreativeSoul Photography and the bestselling book GLORY: Magical Visions of Black Beauty—this calendar celebrates the African diaspora through its vibrant past, fascinating mythology, and radiant future. Here is a year of stunning portraits featuring Black children and teenagers exquisitely dressed and photographed through the lens of fantasy and folklore, with images of otherworldly beings both familiar and unfamiliar. Accompanied by captions that explore life beyond this realm, these truly inventive photos reflect the artists’ belief in youth as heirs to the worlds of their ancestors. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.