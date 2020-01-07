Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Queen for a Day
Unleash Your Inner Royal
Unleash your inner royal and transform into a Queen for a Day with this hip keepsake set of deluxe wooden magnets, poster-style frame, speech bubble stickers, and mini royal guidebook.Read More
Take a photo from ordinary to “your majesty!” with this playful set of queenly accessories. Use the poster-style frame to elevate your image, and then embellish with wooden accessory magnets and cheeky speech-bubble stickers that let everyone know who’s in charge of Buckingham Palace. An accompanying mini-book provides an ideal guide for royals in the making.
This kit includes:
- 5 full-color, deluxe wooden magnets to transform yourself into a queen, featuring illustrations of royal accessories, including a hat, purse, tiara, pearls, and corgi.
- A full-color, mini-poster-size regal frame, for holding your photo.
- Sheets of speech bubble stickers with royal phrases like “All Hail!” and “Your Majesty!”
- A 72-page mini-book with inspiration for unleashing the royal within.
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use