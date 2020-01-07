Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Queen for a Day

Unleash Your Inner Royal

by

Unleash your inner royal and transform into a Queen for a Day with this hip keepsake set of deluxe wooden magnets, poster-style frame, speech bubble stickers, and mini royal guidebook.

Take a photo from ordinary to “your majesty!” with this playful set of queenly accessories. Use the poster-style frame to elevate your image, and then embellish with wooden accessory magnets and cheeky speech-bubble stickers that let everyone know who’s in charge of Buckingham Palace. An accompanying mini-book provides an ideal guide for royals in the making.

This kit includes:
  • 5 full-color, deluxe wooden magnets to transform yourself into a queen, featuring illustrations of royal accessories, including a hat, purse, tiara, pearls, and corgi.
  • A full-color, mini-poster-size regal frame, for holding your photo.
  • Sheets of speech bubble stickers with royal phrases like “All Hail!” and “Your Majesty!”
  • A 72-page mini-book with inspiration for unleashing the royal within.
Genre: Fiction / Humor / Topic / Celebrity & Popular Culture

On Sale: September 15th 2020

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780762470884

Trade Paperback
What's Inside

