Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Queen for a Day
A Journal for Channeling Your Inner Royal
All hail Queen for a Day, a playfully illustrated, fact-filled journal fit for the palace.Read More
Emulate your favorite royal lady with this charming, cheeky journal. Brimming with royalty-inspired illustrations — of tiaras, castles, corgis, and more — prompts for cultivating the queen within, space to record your own royal dreams and to-dos, and monarchy-themed trivia, Queen for a Day is a journal that takes your everyday to “your majesty!”
This journal includes:
- 10 playful prompts for unleashing your inner queen.
- 30 fun facts about the British royal family.
- Full-color spot illustrations throughout.
- Lined for recording your royal musings.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use