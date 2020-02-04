Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Queen for a Day

Queen for a Day

A Journal for Channeling Your Inner Royal

by

All hail Queen for a Day, a playfully illustrated, fact-filled journal fit for the palace.

Emulate your favorite royal lady with this charming, cheeky journal. Brimming with royalty-inspired illustrations — of tiaras, castles, corgis, and more — prompts for cultivating the queen within, space to record your own royal dreams and to-dos, and monarchy-themed trivia, Queen for a Day is a journal that takes your everyday to “your majesty!”

This journal includes:
  • 10 playful prompts for unleashing your inner queen.
  • 30 fun facts about the British royal family.
  • Full-color spot illustrations throughout.
  • Lined for recording your royal musings.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / History / Europe / Great Britain / 20th Century

On Sale: October 13th 2020

Price: $14.95 / $19.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 128

ISBN-13: 9780762470853

RP Studio
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews