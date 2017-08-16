Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Chicago
Moon Chicago reveals the Windy City’s perfect mix of cosmopolitan culture and Midwestern charm.Read More
Looking to experience more world-class cities? Try Moon Seattle or Moon Washington DC. Is Chicago just the first stop on a bigger adventure? Check out Moon Route 66 Road Trip.
- Explore the City: Navigate by neighborhood or by activity with color-coded maps, or follow turn-by-turn directions for a self-guided neighborhood walk
- See the Sights: Relax with the manta rays at Shedd Aquarium, listen to live music at Millenium Park, or take in some modern sculpture at the Art Institute. Venture onto the glass skydeck of the 110-story Willis Tower, or take a river tour of Chicago’s historic architecture. Ride the Navy Pier Ferris Wheel, cheer on the Cubs at Wrigley Field, or grab a picnic basket, kick off your shoes, and watch the waves on Lake Michigan
- Get a Taste of the City: Sample Chicago beef at a classic steakhouse, grab a gourmet hot dog, or pick from dozens of high-end farm-to-table restaurants (but don’t forget to try the deep-dish pizza!)
- Bars and Nightlife: Kick back at an authentic speakeasy before taking in a jazz show, or visit the famous Second City improv comedy club, where many of Saturday Night Live’s stars got their start
- Trusted Advice: Local journalist and world traveler Rebecca Holland shares the secrets of her favorite city
- Itineraries and Day Trips: All accessible by bus, train, or public transit, including “A Winter Day in Chicago,” “Chicago with Kids,” and a week-long “Best of Chicago” plan
- Expert Tips: The best views, people-watching spots, romantic places, international cuisine, and more, plus advice for LGBTQ visitors, families with children, travelers with disabilities, and international visitors
- Maps and Tools: Background information on Chicago’s history and culture, as well as full-color photos and an easy-to-read foldout map to use on the go
Looking to experience more world-class cities? Try Moon Seattle or Moon Washington DC. Is Chicago just the first stop on a bigger adventure? Check out Moon Route 66 Road Trip.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use