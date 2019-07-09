

Neurological disorders are now the world’s leading source of disability, and the fastest growing of these disorders is Parkinson disease. Between 1990 and 2015 the number of people with Parkinson’s doubled to over 6 million and is projected to double again by 2040. Harmful pesticides proliferate, many people remain undiagnosed and untreated, most lack appropriate care, research funding stagnates, and the most effective treatment is now a half a century old.



It’s time for widespread education about the pandemic, better and more broadly available care, support for our affected friends and family members, and change from the companies and government agencies currently abdicating their responsibilities. In Ending Parkinson’s Disease, the authors-four of the top researchers and advocates in the field-offer a bold but actionable plan to Prevent, Advocate, Care, Treat (PACT) one of the great health challenges of our time. They gather the expertise of leading researchers and clinicians to tell the full story of how we got here, what it means, and what we can do about it. This is a critical guide for anyone who has or could be touched by this disease— patients, families, healthcare providers, politicians, and activists.

