From fine-art galleries to fried clams, celebrity sightings to surfcasting, escape to the Cape with Moon Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard & Nantucket. Inside you’ll find:
Exploring more of New England? Try Moon Maine, Vermont & New Hampshire. Hitting the road? Check out Moon New England Road Trip.
- Flexible, strategic itineraries, including weekend getaways to Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, or Nantucket, and the 12-day best of all three, designed for outdoor adventurers, beach bums, foodies, families, winter visitors, and more
- Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Relax on miles of sandy beaches, admire 19th century lighthouses, take in some local lore at the Whaling Museum, or visit a wildlife sanctuary. Feast on raw oysters, fried clams, and fresh fish, kick back at an old-school drive-in theater, or play maritime-themed miniature golf. Stroll the cobblestone streets of Nantucket or pop into the galleries and artisan studios on the Cape
- The top outdoor activities: Kayak through misty marshes, spot dolphins from a sailboat, hike to cliffside bluffs, or bike the serene beach paths of Martha’s Vineyard
- Honest advice on when to go, how to get around, and where to stay, from quiet seaside cottages to historic guest houses and posh resorts
- Valuable insight from Cape Cod local Ray Bartlett
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Thorough information including background on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and culture
