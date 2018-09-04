Moon Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard & Nantucket
Moon Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard & Nantucket

From fine-art galleries to fried clams, celebrity sightings to surfcasting, escape to the Cape with Moon Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard & Nantucket. Inside you’ll find:
  • Flexible, strategic itineraries, including weekend getaways to Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, or Nantucket, and the 12-day best of all three, designed for outdoor adventurers, beach bums, foodies, families, winter visitors, and more
  • Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Relax on miles of sandy beaches, admire 19th century lighthouses, take in some local lore at the Whaling Museum, or visit a wildlife sanctuary. Feast on raw oysters, fried clams, and fresh fish, kick back at an old-school drive-in theater, or play maritime-themed miniature golf. Stroll the cobblestone streets of Nantucket or pop into the galleries and artisan studios on the Cape
  • The top outdoor activities: Kayak through misty marshes, spot dolphins from a sailboat, hike to cliffside bluffs, or bike the serene beach paths of Martha’s Vineyard
  • Honest advice on when to go, how to get around, and where to stay, from quiet seaside cottages to historic guest houses and posh resorts
  • Valuable insight from Cape Cod local Ray Bartlett
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Thorough information including background on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and culture
With Moon Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard & Nantucket’s practical tips and local insight on the best things to do and see, you can plan your trip your way.

Exploring more of New England? Try Moon Maine, Vermont & New Hampshire. Hitting the road? Check out Moon New England Road Trip.

